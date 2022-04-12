in Contract Awards, News

Oshkosh Defense Agrees to Help Army Develop Ground Vehicle Armaments

Oshkosh‘s defense-focused business arm has signed a cooperative research and development agreement to help the U.S. Army develop, integrate and test armament technologies.

The company said Monday Oshkosh Defense will work with the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command to mature weapon technologies for medium-caliber platforms, including the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.

The Stryker Medium Caliber Weapon System 30 mm turret will be provided for the collaboration with DEVCOM’s Armaments Center, which operates at New Jersey-based Picatinny Arsenal. Stryker MCWS will begin to undergo production this spring.

The Army tapped Pratt Miller Defense, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Oshkosh Defense in June 2021 to work on precision weapon technology for the Stryker brigade combat teams. The two other companies, along with Hanwha Defense USA, Plasan and QinetiQ, are partnered with Oshkosh to design OMFV.

“This CRADA allows us to explore additional weapon system capabilities and apply them to our OMFV solution to provide our Soldiers with the cutting edge technology required on the modern battlefield,” said Pat Williams, Oshkosh Defense’s vice president and general manager for U.S. Army and Marine Corps programs.

