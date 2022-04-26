PAE to Maintain Air Force Reserve Materiel, Assets in South Korea

A legacy joint venture of Amentum’s PAE business has secured a $45 million contract for the maintenance of materiel and other assets at U.S. Air Force bases in South Korea.

Amentum said Monday PAE Korea will provide management and labor services and deliver tools, supplies and equipment to four collocated operating bases and six main operating bases in the Asian county over a potential five and a half year period.

Working in support of the 607 Materiel Maintenance Squadron Pacific Air Forces, PAE Korea will use various information systems to monitor the status and quality of war reserve materiel, peacetime operating stock and in-use assets.

“PAE Korea Limited will be providing 90 percent in-commission rate of all WRM assets contingent on funds availability,” said Chang Wook Jung, representative director and general manager at PAE Korea.

Amentum acquired PAE, an aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational services provider, in February.