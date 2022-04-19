Palantir, CDC Expand Partnership on Disease Surveillance, Response; William Kassler Quoted

Palantir Technologies is expanding its work to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outbreak response and disease surveillance efforts.

Palantir said Friday it will continue providing its Foundry platform to help manage disease information integration, management and analysis under CDC’s Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response program.

The extension and expansion of the collaborative work build on more than 10 years of the software company helping the CDC in managing food-borne and respiratory pathogens and addressing genomics-related data.

“Beyond COVID, by incorporating innovative genomic workflows into traditional public health surveillance, CDC is building upon its foundational investments in a modernized technology infrastructure,” said William Kassler, chief medical officer for the U.S. government at Palantir.

Used by the CDC and other federal health agencies, the Palantir Foundry platform integrates data from siloed sources and provides granular information access to improve decision-making processes.