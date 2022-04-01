Palantir Teams With Carahsoft to Expand Software Offerings in Government; Jennifer Talley Quoted

Palantir Technologies has partnered with information technology retailer Carahsoft to deliver its software to U.S. government customers.

More agencies and departments will now be able to procure Palantir’s services through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract, the Denver, Colorado-based company said Friday.

Commenting on the partnership, Jennifer Talley , head of USG channel and distribution at Palantir, said “[The agreement] will allow Palantir to fully leverage the value that the channel ecosystem brings, offering the government the ability to work with their trusted partners and have more options on how they can procure our joint solutions.”

Various Palantir programs are already part of government operations such as COVID vaccine distribution, U.S. Army data-driven decision making and foodborne illness detection. The partnership with Carahsoft is intended to deepen and grow this existing relationship with a new path to market.

With Carahsoft’s help, government agencies will be able to select Palantir platforms that fit their specific needs and are mission-appropriate. The modular configurations, enabled by Palantir and the Carahsoft Resell network, seek to add value to government situations in need of a solution.

Maryam Emdadi , vice president at Carahsoft, pointed out that federal departments will “now have access to Palantir’s big data solutions,” which she sees as transformative for the agencies meeting their objectives.

“We look forward to working with Palantir and our resellers to deliver mission critical technology to the government, and help agencies advance their digital modernization strategy,” Emdadi continued.