Parsons Clears Design Review of Naval Ship-Disabling Microwave System

A Parsons company recently finished the critical design review of a directed energy system meant to use high-power microwaves to disable small boats during defense and homeland security missions.

The milestone allows Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems to proceed with the integration of a full prototype microwave technology for an operational utility assessment onboard a maritime interdiction platform, Parsons said Wednesday.

“The system is purpose-designed to deliver enhanced directed energy capabilities in harsh above deck environments that are routine for interdiction vessels,” shared James Lackey, senior vice president for integration and production at Parsons’ mission solutions sector.

Polaris Alpha is performing work on the ship-disabling microwave under a five-year, $11.6 million other transaction authority contract with the Naval Surface Technology and Innovation Consortium.