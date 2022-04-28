Philip Rizzi Appointed Managing Director at Wolf Den Associates

Philip Rizzi, formerly chief operating officer at ARServices, has joined Wolf Den Associates as managing director responsible for supporting its customers’ growth efforts.

He announced via a LinkedIn posting his new post at the Virginia-based business management consultant, where he will assist federal government agencies and contractors in identifying, preparing for and securing opportunities.

At ARServices, Rizzi had oversight of all business development and proposal operations as COO. He also led the delivery of research and development support, business transformation and integrated logistics services to clients during his nearly four-year stay at the company.

His experience includes time working at Calibre Systems and SRA International as vice president. Early in Rizzi’s career, he was a project manager at ICF Consulting Services for almost a decade.