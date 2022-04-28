in Executive Moves, News

Philip Rizzi Appointed Managing Director at Wolf Den Associates

Philip Rizzi Appointed Managing Director at Wolf Den Associates - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Philip Rizzi, formerly chief operating officer at ARServices, has joined Wolf Den Associates as managing director responsible for supporting its customers’ growth efforts.

He announced via a LinkedIn posting his new post at the Virginia-based business management consultant, where he will assist federal government agencies and contractors in identifying, preparing for and securing opportunities.

At ARServices, Rizzi had oversight of all business development and proposal operations as COO. He also led the delivery of research and development support, business transformation and integrated logistics services to clients during his nearly four-year stay at the company.

His experience includes time working at Calibre Systems and SRA International as vice president. Early in Rizzi’s career, he was a project manager at ICF Consulting Services for almost a decade.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

ARServicesCalibre Systemsexecutive moveGovconPhilip Rizziwolf den associates

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Sig Sauer to Produce Next Gen Rifles for Army Under $4.5B Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sig Sauer to Produce Next Gen Rifles for Army Under $4.5B Contract
Presidio's Federal Business Receives CMMI Maturity Level 3 Rating - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Presidio’s Federal Business Receives CMMI Maturity Level 3 Rating