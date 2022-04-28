in News

Presidio’s Federal Business Receives CMMI Maturity Level 3 Rating

A Presidio Federal organizational unit has rated at Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 3 based on the results of an appraisal conducted by GMS Registrar.

The rating for Presidio Federal’s voice over internet protocol technology systems business used ISACA’s CMMI for Development model, the company said Wednesday.

Maturity Level 3 signifies a “defined” level of standard processes within the organization.

“This appraisal result validates our ability to properly service the federal market, demonstrating our commitment to continuous improvement and establishing a solid foundation for growth,” said Thad Anderson, general manager and senior vice president of solutions and services at Presidio Federal.

