Raytheon Sets up Network Terminal for USAF to Modernize Comms Systems

Raytheon Technologies has installed a new terminal system that would provide the U.S. Air Force with protected communications for nuclear and non-nuclear missions.

Raytheon said Monday its intelligence and space business is currently under a nearly $600 million contract to modernize the Air Force’s protected communications platforms using the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal.

Each Global ASNT technology operates on MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High Frequency military satellite constellations to deliver data from national command authorities to nuclear forces in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives, according to Denis Donohue, president of communications and airspace management systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

RI&S is working on the installation of more Global ASNTs on three more bases to achieve initial operational capability for Air Force Global Strike Command, with 90 more fixed and mobile terminals set for delivery by the end of 2023.