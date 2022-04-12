in Industry News, News

Raytheon Sets up Network Terminal for USAF to Modernize Comms Systems

Raytheon Sets up Network Terminal for USAF to Modernize Comms Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies has installed a new terminal system that would provide the U.S. Air Force with protected communications for nuclear and non-nuclear missions.

Raytheon said Monday its intelligence and space business is currently under a nearly $600 million contract to modernize the Air Force’s protected communications platforms using the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal.

Each Global ASNT technology operates on MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High Frequency military satellite constellations to deliver data from national command authorities to nuclear forces in support of Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives, according to Denis Donohue, president of communications and airspace management systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space.

RI&S is working on the installation of more Global ASNTs on three more bases to achieve initial operational capability for Air Force Global Strike Command, with 90 more fixed and mobile terminals set for delivery by the end of 2023.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

command and controldenis donohueGlobal Aircrew Strategic Network TerminalGovconprotected communicationsRaytheonUS Air Force

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Oshkosh Defense Agrees to Help Army Develop Ground Vehicle Armaments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oshkosh Defense Agrees to Help Army Develop Ground Vehicle Armaments
UiPath's Cloud-Based Automation Platform Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Chris Townsend Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
UiPath’s Cloud-Based Automation Platform Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Chris Townsend Quoted