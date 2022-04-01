in News, Technology

Raytheon Tests High-Energy Laser With Norwegian Air Defense System

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has demonstrated its High Energy Laser Weapon System paired with a Norwegian anti-missile technology to deter unmanned aircraft systems.

The company said Thursday HELWS received and used target cues from the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System’s Fire Distribution Center during a demonstration at White Sands Missile Range.

The cues, along with electro-optical/infrared sensors, allowed HELWS to track and strike nine drone targets at tactical distances during the live-fire test.

NASAMS adds to the existing sensor, effector and command and control capabilities of HELWS for boosted flexibility.

RI&S builds its laser weapons in McKinney, Texas. The open-architecture weapon systems deploy from land, air or sea platforms to protect civilian and military facilities.

Norway-based Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace produces NASAMS.

Written by Nichols Martin

Written by Nichols Martin

