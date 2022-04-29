in News

Raytheon Busines Invests in Hybrid Rocket Engine Maker Firehawk Aerospace

Raytheon Busines Invests in Hybrid Rocket Engine Maker Firehawk Aerospace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies has invested in Firehawk Aerospace through a Series A funding round to support the start up’s development of custom-made hybrid rocket engines.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will collaborate with Firehawk to research the feasibility of integrating the latter’s hybrid propulsion engine technology into future missile systems, the defense contractor said Thursday.

Firehawk has patented its methods of manufacturing hybrid propulsion systems and various rocket propellants.

Will Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Firehawk, said the integration of the company’s hybrid rocket engines into defense technologies will potentially lead to new capabilities designed to defend against advanced threats.

“Over the next several years, our companies will work together to identify projects that evolve Firehawk’s technology for use in defense applications,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Firehawk AerospaceGovconraytheon missiles & defenseraytheon technologiesSeries A investmentWes KremerWill Edwards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

GovCon Expert Mick Fox: Leveling Up Your Contracts Organization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Expert Mick Fox: Leveling Up Your Contracts Organization
Maxar's Tony Frazier: Shareability a Feature of Commercial Imagery - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maxar’s Tony Frazier: Shareability a Feature of Commercial Imagery