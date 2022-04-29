Raytheon Busines Invests in Hybrid Rocket Engine Maker Firehawk Aerospace

A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies has invested in Firehawk Aerospace through a Series A funding round to support the start up’s development of custom-made hybrid rocket engines.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will collaborate with Firehawk to research the feasibility of integrating the latter’s hybrid propulsion engine technology into future missile systems, the defense contractor said Thursday.

Firehawk has patented its methods of manufacturing hybrid propulsion systems and various rocket propellants.

Will Edwards, co-founder and CEO of Firehawk, said the integration of the company’s hybrid rocket engines into defense technologies will potentially lead to new capabilities designed to defend against advanced threats.

“Over the next several years, our companies will work together to identify projects that evolve Firehawk’s technology for use in defense applications,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles and Defense.