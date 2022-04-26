Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Radar Signal Studies

Raytheon Technologies has booked a potential $46.3 million contract from the Office of Naval Research to explore radar component designs under the Agnostic Signal Processing for Increased Radar Efficiency program.

The company will study radar-related designs aimed at enabling flexible digital beamforming, advanced signal processing, novel signal synthesizer architectures and smaller digital receiver-exciter systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Raytheon will perform work at its Tewksbury, Massachusetts location for three years, with option periods that add up to 10 years. The contractor will receive funding from the U.S. Navy’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

ONR awarded the contract under the long-range ASPIRE broad agency announcement, which looks to enhance the size, weight and power requirements of radar systems used by the Navy.