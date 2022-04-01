in Contract Awards, News

Redhorse-ITegrity JV Wins Spot on 8(a) STARS III GWAC; John Zangardi Quoted

A joint venture between Redhorse and ITegrity has landed a position on a governmentwide acquisition contract for the development of emerging technologies.

SummIT Alliance will offer consulting experience, tested methodologies and technical tools through the U.S. government’s 8(a) STARS III contract, which allows for limited protestability of up to $10 million, Redhorse said Thursday.

The General Services Administration will also offer expertise including market research and scope review services for the contract.

“The STARS III vehicle opens our joint venture up to making a larger impact on the federal space, and we are excited to partner with ITegrity to bring our combined capabilities to the forefront,” said John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse and a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

Over 32 federal entities have employed the products and services offered by SummIT Alliance.

