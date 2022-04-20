Rescale Gets FedRAMP Approval, Wins DOE Contract for Cloud Computing Platform

Rescale‘s hybrid cloud-based high-performance computing platform has secured a certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to be used on government systems.

With the Moderate Authority to Operate grant, the ScaleX Government platform will be used by the Department of Energy to help researchers run computing workloads through artificial intelligence and machine learning architectures on a secure cloud environment, Rescale said Tuesday.

Work will be done under a contract with the DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to John Turner of ORNL, ScaleX would help address the need for HPC capabilities when access to laboratory supercomputers is limited and a certified platform for collaborating with other government agencies on datasets and algorithms.

“Rescale empowers engineers in federal agencies, helping them run their most complicated workloads faster and in a more secure manner, with higher performance and automated workflows integrated with more than 850 commercial and open source engineering and scientific applications,” said Ernest de Leon, security and trust office director at Rescale.