SAIC Bolsters Advisory Board With Appointment of Scott Gould; Nazzic Keene Quoted

W. Scott Gould, an experienced government, military and commercial sector executive, has been named strategic advisory board member at Science Applications International Corp.

In his new role, Gould will assist the board in giving counsel to SAIC’s leadership team on subjects such as customer focus areas, acquisition policy and possible environmental impacts, the Reston, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC, commented that Scott’s time in the public sector in addition to his work at health care providers and the U.S. Navy “provide him with insight that will be highly beneficial and applicable to our company.”

“His unique skillset greatly complements the abilities of the other members of the Strategic Advisory Board, and we look forward to working with him,” Keene, who is a five-time winner of the Wash100 Award, added.

Presently, Gould is CEO of technology-forward health care services firm Mountain Lake Associates. His previous private sector work includes facilitating defense, intelligence and homeland security clients as vice president of strategy for IBM Global Business Services and serving as managing director of AVA Partners, a management consulting organization.

In the federal government, Gould spent over four years as deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he was tasked with strategic duties, resource allocation and infrastructure administration.

Additionally, Gould was deputy assistant secretary of departmental finance and management at the Department of the Treasury and chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration of the Department of Commerce.

He also served in the Navy Reserve for nearly three decades. He held titles including captain and deputy to the director for modernization and naval criminal investigative service.

On the SAIC strategic advisory board, Gould will join three current members: David Norquist, former Department of Defense deputy secretary and comptroller; Ellen Lord, former DOD undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment; and Dana Deasy, former DOD chief information officer.

The board’s contributions are expected to influence growth and spur innovation for the company.

Gould said it was the emphasis on health services that drew him to the advisory position at SAIC.