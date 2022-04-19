SAIC to Assist Army in Managing, Operating High-Performance Computers

Science Applications International Corp. has received a contract valued at $49.39 million to support the management and operation of five U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ high-performance computing centers.

Under the cost-plus-incentive-fee contract, SAIC will perform technical support work in Mississippi, Ohio and Maryland through April 17, 2023, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Fiscal 2022 Army research, development, test and evaluation funds worth $1.75 million are obligated on the contract.

Only SAIC submitted a bid for the contract, which the service branch solicited through the internet.

The Army previously purchased HPCs with 5 petaflops of computing capability each for supercomputing, communications and computational modeling as part of the Department of Defense’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program.