Satellite Imagery Provider Capella Space Raises $97M in Series C Financing Round

Capella Space has raised $97 million in a round of Series C funding led by NightDragon and intends to use the capital to expand its artificial intelligence-enabled geospatial analytics offerings and imagery products to customers worldwide.

The Earth observation company said Monday it will also use the funding to launch additional satellites and integrate intelligent data offerings within its automated satellite tasking platform, Capella Console, that enables clients to request and directly download images without human intervention to gather insights and facilitate the decision-making process.

Capella’s synthetic aperture radar sensors fielded on its constellation of seven orbiting satellites can capture imagery both day and night by penetrating clouds, rain, smoke, fog and other weather conditions.

Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space, said the funding reflects the market demand for the rapid delivery of commercial SAR data and analytics and will enable the company to pursue growth opportunities and bring more innovation to the Earth observation industry.

Cota Capital and DCVC also participated in the funding round.

“Capella’s high-resolution on-demand SAR imagery system has revolutionized access to timely and accurate insights that are mission-critical for commercial and government organizations,” said Bobby Yazdani, founder and partner at Cota Capital.