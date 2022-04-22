in Contract Awards, News

SealingTech to Develop Hunt Kit for Cybersecurity Under $59M Cybercom Contract

Sealing Technologies has received a $59.4 million award to produce its prototype hunt-forward cybersecurity technology and deliver it to the U.S. Cyber Command within a three-year base period.

The security research and development company said Thursday its hunt kit offering is designed to support automated deployments, configurations and data flow for Cybercom’s Cyber National Mission Force operations.

The production other transaction agreement also requires the company to provide Cybercom with services such as program management, system engineering, lifecycle sustainment, hardware and software procurement, cybersecurity and training.

Angie Landress, program manager at SealingTech, said CNMF members could configure the modular cybersecurity tech to fit their mission requirements.

The SealingTech hunt kit was first developed under a competitive prototype project of the Defense Innovation Unit.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

