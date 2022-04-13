in Contract Awards, News

Sentar to Support Software Life Cycle of VH-92 Presidential Helicopter Under Navy Order

Sentar has secured a task order with the U.S. Navy to provide security engineering, develop software and support the technical needs of a presidential helicopter made by Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary.

The contractor said Tuesday it will support the software development life cycle of the VH-92 Comprehensive Automated Maintenance Environment – Optimized helicopter’s maintenance and logistics systems under the Enterprise Personnel Systems Engineering task order.

The order provides for software modifications, integration, security engineering and testing support services to keep CAMEO’s government open-source software up to date.

The Naval Information Warfare Center issued the order in support of Naval Air System Command’s Aviation Logistics Environment. The award includes maintenance and logistics systems used for CAMEO.

Work under the award will primarily take place in San Diego through December 25, 2023, and may continue over four option years. The contractor may also compete for more EPSE task orders through 2032.

“Over the past five years, the Sentar team has collaborated with government partners to improve the VH-92 system, its operations and its cyber resiliency,” said April Nadeau, senior vice president for Department of Defense programs at Sentar. 

