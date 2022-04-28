in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Sig Sauer to Produce Next Gen Rifles for Army Under $4.5B Contract

Sig Sauer will deliver next generation rifles and ammunition to the U.S. Army and provide the service branch with related equipment and services under a potential 10-year, $4.5 billion follow-on production contract.

The Department of Defense said the Next Generation Squad Weapons System contract covers the XM5 NGSW rifle, XM250 NGSW automatic rifle and 6.8 common cartridge family of ammunition as well as accessories, spares and contractor support.

According to the Army, the XM5 rifle will be used by the close combat force as a replacement for the M4/M4A1 carbine while the XM250 automatic rifle will potentially succeed the M249 squad automatic weapon.

Sig Sauer conducted system prototyping and evaluation activities over a 27-month period prior to the award. The weapons manufacturer received a $20.4 million initial order to supply weapons and ammunition for testing.

Through the NGSW contract, other military services and foreign allies can also purchase Sig Sauer weapons.

