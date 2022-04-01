Slingshot Aerospace to Provide Digital Space Twin, Training Tech Under Space Force Contract

Slingshot Aerospace has received a potential 39-month, $25.2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide a digital twin technology and a training platform.

Space Systems Command and the service’s venture arm SpaceWERX will provide funding through the Strategic Financing program to help Slingshot Aerospace further develop its Digital Space Twin to support Space Force missions, the company said Thursday.

Digital Space Twin is a virtual environment that enables users to simulate different scenarios and determine the best way to carry out missions by combining physics-based simulations with space weather data and real-time mapping of orbital objects.

The Space Force plans to use the digital twin technology to support wargaming, mission planning and spacecraft and constellation design efforts.

The company will also provide a space simulation platform, Slingshot Laboratory, to help the service teach students about the concepts of astrodynamics using a collaborative training environment.

The Slingshot Laboratory training platform will be deployed at the Space Force’s National Security Space Institute, Basic Military Training, 533rd Training Squadron and the 319th Combat Training Squadron as part of a pilot program.

