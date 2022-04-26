in Contract Awards, News

SOSi Books CENTCOM Contract for Base Maintenance, Management Work; Frank Helmick Quoted

SOS International has received a U.S. Central Command contract for maintaining secure facilities at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, and Al Udeid Airbase in Doha, Qatar.

The $17.5 million re-award provides for operations, maintenance, engineering, project design and management services in support of MacDill and Al Udeid over a five-year period, SOSi said Monday.

We look forward to continuing our support for CENTCOM on this no fail mission while expanding our infrastructure capabilities in the region,” commented Frank Helmick, senior vice president at SOSi.

According to the executive, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered defense contractor has been helping the military manage the two airbases in the last five years.

Written by Angeline Leishman

