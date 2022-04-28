Space Companies Raise Funds for Ukraine Humanitarian Aid

Seventeen companies and the National Security Space Association have forged an alliance to fundraise for humanitarian aid and relief efforts to help people in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

The Space Industry for Ukraine consortium said Tuesday it has raised almost $1 million to date and aims to deploy medical and food supplies, mobile refugee clinics and communication hardware for non-governmental organizations throughout Ukraine and Poland.

SIFU’s steering committee members are HawkEye 360, Leidos, Maxar, Raytheon Technologies, Riverside Research, ABL Space Systems, Arka, BlackSky, Capella Space, Iceye, Insight Partners, LeoLabs, Rebellion Defense, Relativity Space, Rocket Lab, Velos and Viasat.

“While space-based companies are playing a vital role through collecting and analyzing data of a defense and intelligence nature, we believe there is additional humanitarian value that our space community can provide in supporting the people and government of Ukraine,” said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye.

Paul Engola, executive vice president of Leidos’ national security space business, said the magnitude of the crisis has motivated the company to act and offer assistance to Ukrainians.

“Simply put, it is the right thing to do,” said Steve Omick, president and CEO of Riverside Research.

Aerospace Corp., Cognitive Space and Shield Capital serve as the donor participants in the initiative.