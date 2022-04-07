Space Force Taps BAE to Build Data Management Framework

BAE Systems has secured a year-long contract from the U.S. Space Force to create a mission data framework that Space Systems Command can use to link separate, interoperable sources and enable data fusion and discovery.

The company said Wednesday it will develop and test an integrated data management environment for SSC’s Enterprise Management and Control system.

The framework will undergo four demonstrations to exhibit how it can bolster situational awareness for satellite communications and help warfighters quickly respond to operationally challenged end-users.

The company’s cloud computing suite offers a platform that works to integrate data sources to have information flow through the EM&C system’s data services.

Ron Zuccaro, director of resilient ground systems at BAE Systems, said his team is prepared to prototype the data architecture needed for a resilient, integrated satcom data environment.

SSC functions as the technology development and procurement arm of USSF, and is responsible for providing sustainable satcom access to the service branch.