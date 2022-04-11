in General News, News

State Department OKs Potential $73M Sale of T-6 Aircraft Support Services to Argentina

The State Department has approved a potential $73 million foreign military sale, through which Argentina intends to purchase sustainment services and related equipment for the T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft.

Kansas-based Textron would provide software and hardware modifications for the aircraft’s airframe and avionics to support the integration of external fuel tanks and training munitions, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday. 

The potential sale would also provide for engine support equipment, spare parts, repair services, technical documents, heavy maintenance and other forms of technical, logistical and programmatic support.

Textron’s aviation defense business would serve as the prime contractor of the potential sale, which may require the assignment of U.S. government and contractor representatives in Argentina for financial management and programmatic activities.

ArgentinaDefense Security Cooperation AgencyDSCAFMSForeign Military SaleGovconstate departmentT-6 Aircraft SustainmentTextron

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

