Q&A: Steve Tolbert on CACI’s Enterprise Business Services for Federal Agencies, His Outlook on Government IT Transformation

Steve Tolbert, executive vice president of business systems at CACI International, participated in an Executive Spotlight interview to discuss the company’s products and services that support enterprise business functions of its federal customers.

“We provide these Business System solutions through an array of full life-cycle services from design, development, and deployment through sustainment and retirement. We also leverage our leading-edge capabilities in such areas as Agile/DevSecOps, data analytics, intelligent automation, cloud, and ERP at scale,” Tolbert told GovCon Wire.

He also gave his perspective on how CACI could help government agencies transform information technology operations through its Agile Solution Factory and cloud migration and optimization approaches.

“We partner closely with our clients to evaluate and optimize in near real-time the trade-offs between needed changes and the resulting schedule, technical, and cost risks, which provides our clients with deployed solutions that more closely match current business needs.”

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

