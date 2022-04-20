TechnoMile Launches New Cloud Tools for Contracting Risk, Compliance Management

TechnoMile has released new cloud-based tools designed to help companies manage post-contract award risk and compliance efforts when doing business with government, aerospace and defense organizations.

The integrated Growth and Governance Risk and Compliance Suites offer capabilities for contract teaming matchmaking, performance scoring, calendar tracking, conflict of interest vetting, and obligation and closeout management, the cloud service provider said Tuesday.

“With our latest product release, clients are now well equipped to rapidly formulate teaming strategies for any opportunity that best position them to win,” commented Kevin Brancato, senior vice president of product strategy at TechnoMile.

According to Nathan Nellapalli, vice president of product management at TechnoMile, the new release is envisioned to automate previously manual processes throughout a contract lifecycle to provide contracting professionals with more time to do risk and compliance responsibilities.

GRC is currently accessible through the TechnoMile platform that uses optical character recognition, artificial intelligence and machine learning to support contract management efforts.

The company is scheduled to demonstrate the new suite at a late April event.