Telesat’s US Arm Receives DCSA Clearance for Federal Communications Work; Announces New Board Members

Telesat‘s U.S.-incorporated subsidiary has secured a facility clearance from the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency to access sensitive information as part of a special security agreement.

The document enables Telesat Government Solutions to directly engage with the federal government on providing communications for critical and classified national security missions and meeting other connectivity requirements, the Canadian-based company said Monday.

Telesat Government Solutions was recently launched as a separate, U.S.-based business arm that is focused on offering services in the government market.

“This direct collaboration will ensure that Telesat builds the capabilities and service enhancements that deliver resilient, assured connectivity in a continuously evolving threat environment,” said Dan Goldberg, president and CEO of Telesat.

The clearance comes as Telesat Government Solutions appointed Orbital ATK founder Scott Webster as board chairman and Telesat executives Michael Schwartz and Tom Eaton and retired military officials Michael Hamel and Victor See, Jr., as board members.

Written by Angeline Leishman

