in News, Technology

UiPath’s Cloud-Based Automation Platform Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Chris Townsend Quoted

UiPath's Cloud-Based Automation Platform Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Chris Townsend Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

UiPath has reached “In Process” status for its application with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to bring a cloud-based automation platform to government agency clients.

The company said Monday it seeks to help agencies transform data processing and customer experience with UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector, a software-as-a service platform undergoing the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level assessment process.

In December, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to improve the federal customer experience by facilitating the delivery of government services to U.S. citizens.

“This administration’s customer experience executive order creates the establishment of a digital-first service delivery model for government,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of UiPath’s public sector business.

“Automation helps achieve this far-reaching goal by enabling faster, more effective services in every level of government,” Townsend added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

automationChris Townsendcloudcustomer experienceFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampGovconSoftware-as-a-ServiceUiPathUiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Raytheon Sets up Network Terminal for USAF to Modernize Comms Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Sets up Network Terminal for USAF to Modernize Comms Systems
Intel, Argonne National Lab Partner for Quantum Testing Platform Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intel, Argonne National Lab Partner for Quantum Testing Platform Development