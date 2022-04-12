UiPath’s Cloud-Based Automation Platform Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Chris Townsend Quoted

UiPath has reached “In Process” status for its application with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to bring a cloud-based automation platform to government agency clients.

The company said Monday it seeks to help agencies transform data processing and customer experience with UiPath Automation Cloud Public Sector, a software-as-a service platform undergoing the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level assessment process.

In December, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to improve the federal customer experience by facilitating the delivery of government services to U.S. citizens.

“This administration’s customer experience executive order creates the establishment of a digital-first service delivery model for government,” said Chris Townsend, vice president of UiPath’s public sector business.

“Automation helps achieve this far-reaching goal by enabling faster, more effective services in every level of government,” Townsend added.