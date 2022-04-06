ULA’s Vulcan Rocket to Send Amazon Internet Satellites to Space; Tory Bruno Quoted

United Launch Alliance will now provide Amazon with launch services that would cover nearly 50 missions to send broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit for the latter’s Kuiper constellation.

ULA said Tuesday its upcoming Vulcan Centaur two-stage heavy-lift vehicle will conduct 38 liftoff operations from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for the Amazon initiative aimed at increasing global access to broadband internet.

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of ULA and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, noted that the Vulcan contract adds to a previously announced deal between the company and Amazon for nine launches using the existing Atlas rocket in support of Kuiper.

“In addition to the launches, this partnership includes substantial investments made by both companies in high-rate production, launch vehicle improvements, and launch infrastructure, to support Amazon’s long-term launch needs,” said Chris Ellerhorst, director of strategy, business development and sales at ULA.

In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission approved Amazon’s plans to launch over 3,000 broadband satellites in space to deliver space-based internet to locations around the world.