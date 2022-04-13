VAST Data, Mercury to Build Rugged Data Storage for Edge-Based Info Collection, AI Computing

The federal business arm of VAST Data and Mercury Systems have teamed up to develop rugged data storage systems meant to support information flow from the edge to command and control centers.

VAST Data said Tuesday its Ceres storage platform concept will be applied to upcoming Mercury-built data repositories to meet the military’s requirements for edge-based data stockpiling and artificial intelligence computing.

The new systems will use advanced hardware technologies such as data processing units and storage-class memory to enhance performance and serviceability at the edge.

Universal storage will also be employed to protect command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information.

The team looks to build each system to meet the size, weight and power needs of the military in land, sea air space and cyberspace domains.