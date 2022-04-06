Ventech Wins Recognition for CMS Health IT Support Services; Tonia Bleecher Quoted

Ventech Solutions has received recognition from G2Xchange’s 2022 Disruptive Tech Program for the company’s work with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to manage Health Care Quality Information Systems.

The company said it supports the operations and maintenance of QualityNet, CMS’ web-based platform that gives providers access to care quality improvement news and data reporting tools, under the HCQIS Information and Data Center Support contract.

CMS also uses the system in clinical data collection and quality measurement efforts. A partnership between Ventech and ISG helped the agency migrate HIDS data center infrastructure to the cloud.

“We’re honored to be recognized along with our client for leading the way in technology innovation which is not only groundbreaking but making a tangible and valuable impact,” said Tonia Bleecher, CEO of Ventech Solutions.

“We are truly proud of the work that we do on the HIDS program in supporting our nation’s healthcare ecosystem, and we’re grateful to be a trusted partner to CMS which together has resulted in success that is noteworthy among our peers in the federal IT sector.”

IT leaders in both the public and private sectors nominate federal information technology modernization initiatives for the Disruptive Tech Awards.