Acquia Awarded Additional Fedramp Authorization for Cloud Services

More Acquia cloud services have received an authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, expanding the range of company offerings that meet government security requirements.

Aside from Acquia Cloud Platform and Site Factory, the company said Tuesday Acquia Site Studio, the latest Acquia Search versions and Acquia Platform Email capabilities now have FedRAMP certification that underscores the cloud products’ compliance with security and risk management practices.

Acquia Cloud Platform is designed to enable government customers to host and manage Drupal applications while Site Factory is designed multi-site management.

A FedRAMP third-party assessment organization has also made a positive recommendation for the company.

Written by Christine Thropp

