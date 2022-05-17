Air Force Demos Air-Launched Hypersonic Weapon Using Stratofortress Bomber

The U.S. Air Force has demonstrated a launch of a hypersonic weapon using a B-52H Stratofortress bomber as part of the service branch’s efforts to advance the development of the said technology.

The 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Bomber Combined Test Force led the May 14 hypersonic weapon test that showcased the aircraft releasing an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, USAF said Monday.

The ARRW reached hypersonic speeds while its booster achieved the expected duration, making it the first air-launched hypersonic weapon. The technology is meant to enable rapid response strikes to enhance warfighters’ precision-strike capabilities as well as to allow for holding high-value, time-sensitive targets from stand-off distances.

“We are ready to build on what we’ve learned and continue moving hypersonics forward,” said Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, Air Force Program Executive Officer for Weapons.

