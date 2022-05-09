Parallax Wins $97M Air Force Contract for Data Analytics Tech R&D

Parallax Advanced Research has won a potential seven-year, $97.5 million contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop software to analyze uncertain and complex data.

The Beavercreek, Ohio-based nonprofit organization will provide cognitive systems engineering, agile development and experimentation services to AFRL under the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Friday.

AFRL seeks technology capable of helping users to identify patterns, generate insight and interpret data across multiple operational domains.

The lab received four offers for the project via a competitive acquisition process and will obligate $100,000 at the time of award.

DOD expects contract work to conclude by May 6, 2029.