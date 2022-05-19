in News

Airbus, Lockheed Select Arkansas to House Production of LMXT Aerial Refueling Boom System

Airbus will use a manufacturing facility in Arkansas to produce the aerial refueling boom system for Lockheed Martin’s offering for a U.S. Air Force strategic tanker program.

The Arkansas-built boom system will be integrated into the LMXT strategic tanker aircraft during the second phase of the plane’s assembly and configuration process, Lockheed said Wednesday.

The partnership previously selected facilities in Mobile, Alabama and Marietta, Georgia to support the manufacturing process of the LMXT aircraft, which is designed to meet the requirements of the Air Force’s KC-Y strategic tanker program.

Lockheed and Airbus have yet to determine the exact location of the manufacturing facility in Arkansas that will house the boom production effort for LMXT but said the program will open job opportunities in the state.

“With this commitment, Arkansas’ manufacturing community has the opportunity to contribute to building America’s next strategic tanker,” said James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

The LMXT boom system production will mark Airbus’ first manufacturing work in Arkansas.

