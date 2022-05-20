Amentum Receives Navy Contract Extension for Aircraft Fleet Maintenance

Amentum has been awarded a $48 million contract extension from the U.S. Navy to continue providing aircraft maintenance and contractor logistic support services to Naval Test Wing Atlantic.

The company will extend the provision of full organization, selected intermediate and limited depot-level maintenance and logistic support for the aircraft and related equipment that support test and evaluation initiatives for NTWL’s four T&E squadrons and the Navy Test Pilot School, Amentum said Thursday.

NTWL’s fleet consists of 130 planes including more than 33 distinct model aircraft.

Contract work will occur at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland through September 2022.

DynCorp, the Navy contractor that Amentum acquired in 2020, also provides maintenance and sustainment services for the Air Force’s rotary-wing aircraft platforms under an $835M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2020.