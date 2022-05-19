in Contract Awards, News

Amyx Books DOD Contracts for IT, Cybersecurity Support Services; William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx has received two contract awards from the Department of Defense for a range of information technology and cybersecurity services in support of its organizations.

The Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity and systems integrator said under the first award, it will provide a DOD customer with systems management, assessment and authorization support services as well as help in cybersecurity documentation for all unclassified or classified IT, operational tech, communications and critical infrastructure software, among others.

The second award is for the Defense Logistics Agency’s Defense Agencies Initiative help desk support. Amyx will continue assisting in the automation of the department’s financial management capabilities via its use of new technologies and collaboration with 27 DAI end-user agencies that leverage the  Oracle E-Business Suite for organizational management activities.

“Having a role in supporting DAI’s continued roll out and in assisting with financial transformation across the DoD is something we don’t take lightly,” said William Schaefer, president and CEO of Amyx.

He cited the company’s years-long history of supporting the initiative and welcomed the opportunity to expand its delivery of cybersecurity and operational technology services to defense organizations.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

