in News, Technology

Anduril, Australian Navy to Work on XL Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Development Program

Anduril, Australian Navy to Work on XL Autonomous Undersea Vehicle Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Anduril Industries and Australia’s defense force have agreed to partner on a three-year, $100 million program to design, build and manufacture extra large autonomous undersea vehicles for the Australian navy.

Anduril said Wednesday it will use its Agile development approach to develop and deliver three XL-AUV prototypes to the Royal Australian navy.

XL-AUV will be a long-endurance, multimission autonomous vehicle that can be equipped with various payloads for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting, infrastructure inspection and other military and nonmilitary missions.

“The XL-AUV will harness the latest developments in autonomy, edge computing, sensor fusion, propulsion and robotics to bring advanced capability to the Royal Australian Navy,” said Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey.

Anduril said it intends to employ dozens of personnel in the fields of maritime engineering, advanced manufacturing, software development, propulsion design, robotics and mission operations to design and produce XL-AUVs in Australia.

The company will also work with research and tech communities and other small and medium-sized enterprises in Australia to facilitate sourcing of nearly all supply chain elements for the development program.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

andurilAnduril IndustriesAustraliaextra large autonomous undersea vehicleGovconmaritime engineeringpalmer luckeypropulsion designroboticsRoyal Australian Navysoftware developmentUAVXL-AUV

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Joins Lockheed Team for DARPA OpFires Missile Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aerojet Rocketdyne Joins Lockheed Team for DARPA OpFires Missile Program