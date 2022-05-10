in News, Technology

AT&T Rolls Out Nationwide Location-Based Routing to Enhance Public Safety Response

AT&T Rolls Out Nationwide Location-Based Routing to Enhance Public Safety Response - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AT&T has introduced a routing technology that uses device location to speed up the transmission of 9-1-1 calls to appropriate centers across the nation in an effort to enhance public safety response.

The company said Tuesday the location-based routing has a “Locate Before Route” feature from Intrado to enable the use of GPS and hybrid information from the caller’s device to direct communications to a public safety answering point.

The new approach looks to enable pin-pointing and routing within 50 meters of the device location to give more precise information than those that use cell tower locations to direct wireless 9-1-1 calls.

Alaska, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming are the first to have the service. The nationwide rollout is expected to wrap up by the end of June.

“Launching this industry-leading public safety solution allows us to ultimately help improve the connections and efficiency for our wireless customers by offering more accurate service when making emergency calls,” said Chris Sambar, executive vice president of AT&T Network.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

911 callsAT&TChris SambarGovconIntradoLocate Before Routepublic safety response

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Ashish Khot: TechnoMile Helps GovCon Firms Manage Contract Life Cycle With Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ashish Khot: TechnoMile Helps GovCon Firms Manage Contract Life Cycle With Tech
Noblis Receives Patent Renewal for Mobile Device Authentication Tool; Chris Barnett Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Noblis Receives Patent Renewal for Mobile Device Authentication Tool; Chris Barnett Quoted