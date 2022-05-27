AWS, Lawrence Livermore National Lab Form Supercomputer Cloud Tech Partnership

Amazon Web Services has teamed up with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in an effort to identify the best approach for high-performance computing centers to utilize cloud technology.

LLNL and AWS aim to produce a standardized software stack that will work in both cloud and on-premise supercomputer environments, the California-based federal research organization said Thursday.

Both parties will conduct research into cloud-bursting and data staging and migration models for a hybrid deployment under their memorandum of understanding.

“More software is being developed for the cloud environment than for traditional HPC centers, and larger portions of our workflows are going to start looking like cloud software,” said Todd Gamblin, an LLNL computer scientist.

“So, we want to be in tune with mainstream software development, take advantage of this ecosystem and be able to deploy it easily, the way that clouds do.”

The lab added that it collaborates with AWS on the Spack open-source package management framework for supercomputing machines.