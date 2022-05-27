in News, Technology

AWS, Lawrence Livermore National Lab Form Supercomputer Cloud Tech Partnership

AWS, Lawrence Livermore National Lab Form Supercomputer Cloud Tech Partnership - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amazon Web Services has teamed up with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in an effort to identify the best approach for high-performance computing centers to utilize cloud technology.

LLNL and AWS aim to produce a standardized software stack that will work in both cloud and on-premise supercomputer environments, the California-based federal research organization said Thursday.

Both parties will conduct research into cloud-bursting and data staging and migration models for a hybrid deployment under their memorandum of understanding.

“More software is being developed for the cloud environment than for traditional HPC centers, and larger portions of our workflows are going to start looking like cloud software,” said Todd Gamblin, an LLNL computer scientist.

“So, we want to be in tune with mainstream software development, take advantage of this ecosystem and be able to deploy it easily, the way that clouds do.”

The lab added that it collaborates with AWS on the Spack open-source package management framework for supercomputing machines.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Amazon Web ServicesAWSGovconhigh performance computingLawrence Livermore National LaboratoryLLNLopen source softwareTodd Gamblin

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Q&A: Intel Federal's Steve Orrin on Cyber Talent, Zero Trust Security - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Q&A: Intel Federal’s Steve Orrin on Cyber Talent, Zero Trust Security
DOD, NTIA Name 5 Finalists of 5G Challenge for RAN Subsystem Interoperability - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DOD, NTIA Name 5 Finalists of 5G Challenge for RAN Subsystem Interoperability