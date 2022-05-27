Azure Summit Technology Lands $697M Navy Contract for Ship Signal Technology Support; Thomas Green Quoted

The U.S. Navy has awarded defense contractor Azure Summit Technology a five-year, $697.4 million contract to manufacture and implement a ship signal apparatus technology.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single award contract tasks Azure with constructing, launching and maintaining increment F and modification systems for the Ship’s Signal Exploitation Equipment Transition Production program of the service branch, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Friday.

According to Thomas Green, president and CEO of Azure, the company uses SOSA aligned VPX open architecture platform to provide the Navy with SSEE systems in support of the program.

Green went on to highlight the company’s strategy, which utilizes a common infrastructure with accelerated sustainability throughout all SSEE family of system types. The company will support the SSEE transition production across its full lifecycle, aiding the Navy fleet.

In addition, Azure is expected to develop and equip clients external to the Department of Defense, such as the Coast Guard and foreign military outfits, with SSEE system variants.

As part of the IDIQ contract award, Azure received its first SSEE transition production delivery order, which calls for the company to furnish the Navy with tactical cryptologic systems. The order is valued at about $47 million.

Azure is an expanding small business that specializes in high-grade radio frequency hardware, firmware and software products, which are used by a range of clients and missions throughout the DOD. One of its products is the Switchblade family of intelligent RF transceivers, which offers modular, open architecture and multi-channel RF services.