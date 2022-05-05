BAE Intros LiteWave Digital Display for Commercial, Military Aircraft

BAE Systems has developed a new head-up display to provide commercial and military aircraft pilots with a lightweight and compact technology for flight situational awareness.

The recently unveiled LiteWave platform is powered by the company-patented waveguide technology, allows for digital display adjustment to align with the pilot’s flying position and has the size of a laptop to fit even those cockpits with limited space, BAE said Wednesday.

LiteWave works to show direction, altitude, speed and other information needed to maintain situational awareness. It is designed to be lighter than the usual displays and compact to streamline maintenance.

Potential customers can now avail LiteWave for flight trials on their commercial and military platforms.