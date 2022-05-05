in News, Technology

BAE Intros LiteWave Digital Display for Commercial, Military Aircraft

BAE Systems has developed a new head-up display to provide commercial and military aircraft pilots with a lightweight and compact technology for flight situational awareness.

The recently unveiled LiteWave platform is powered by the company-patented waveguide technology, allows for digital display adjustment to align with the pilot’s flying position and has the size of a laptop to fit even those cockpits with limited space, BAE said Wednesday.

LiteWave works to show direction, altitude, speed and other information needed to maintain situational awareness. It is designed to be lighter than the usual displays and compact to streamline maintenance.

Potential customers can now avail LiteWave for flight trials on their commercial and military platforms.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

