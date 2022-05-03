in News

BAE Unveils New Hampshire-Based Facility for Electronic Warfare Tech Manufacturing

BAE Systems has opened a new manufacturing facility in Manchester, New Hampshire, to support the development of electronic warfare technology for domestic and international military customers.

The defense contractor said Monday the 200,000-square-foot building houses office spaces, laboratories and engineering facilities and will accommodate its workforce development plan in the state.

BAE aims to hire local workers for various positions in areas such as engineering, finance and project management.

“This investment will support our workforce, improve operational efficiency and research capabilities, and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, trusted products,” said Ray Brousseau, vice president and deputy general manager at BAE’s electronic systems arm.

The company’s advanced EW systems use threat warning and self-protection capabilities designed to help boost the situational awareness of aircraft pilots.

