BAE’s Australian Arm Gets ESSM Block 2 Missile Sub-Assemblies Delivery Contract From Raytheon

BAE Systems’ Australian subsidiary will supply critical software and hardware sub-assemblies in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile Block 2 program under a three-year, $50 million full-rate production contract with Raytheon Technologies’ missiles and defense business.

ESSM is a surface-to-air missile designed to protect combat ships from anti-ship cruise missiles, BAE said Wednesday.

BAE Systems Australia will supply thrust vector controller, fuselage, aerodynamic control fins, internal structure elements, telemetry data, pitch over autopilot algorithms and other sub-assemblies for the medium-range missile.

The contract includes quantity-based options worth up to $40 million and will support BAE’s 35 engineers and technicians in Australia.

In September 2021, the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a potential $1.28 billion contract to provide full-rate production services to the ESSM Block 2 program, a collaboration between the U.S. and several other NATO member countries.

BAE said up to 33 small and medium-sized enterprises in Australia, including Astute Electronics, RUAG Australia and Ronson Gears will produce and deliver parts to its manufacturing facilities for integration with the ESSM weapon system.

