Q&A: Barry Duplantis on Mattermost’s Open Source Collaboration Platform for Government Clients

Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of the North American public sector business at Mattermost, shared his views on how the company’s open source platform can facilitate communication and collaboration at government agencies.

“The platform offers a unified suite of tools such as Playbooks, Channels, and Boards to manage workflows and information sharing across organizations, breaking down silos for increased visibility, rapid software development, and mission-focused secure collaboration,” Duplantis told GovCon Wire.

He said Mattermost’s technology product supports developer and mission communities within software factories, such as the U.S. Air Force-run Platform One, and works to help users to adopt applications and other tools for their use cases.

