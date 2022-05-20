Bennett Aerospace Earns Veteran Institute Procurement Certification; Julia Bennett Quoted

Bennett Aerospace has completed a comprehensive certification program led by the Veteran Institute for Procurement to equip participating companies with knowledge on contract negotiation strategies and other information that could help them in securing international contracting opportunities.

The three-day VIP International program hosted subject matter experts who discussed human resources management, compliance and logistics, program management and internal controls, as well as marketing, proposals and business development, Bennett Aerospace said Thursday.

The topics were tailored to enable accelerated federal and commercial contracting through best business practices.

“Understanding our risks better helps calculate and prepare for them,” commented Julia Bennett, CEO of Bennett Aerospace and a VIP International graduate.

The program also served as a platform to connect to a national network of veteran-owned small businesses.

“We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the necessary tools to accelerate their growth in the international marketplace,” said Barbara Ashe, national director of VIP.

The organization is in partnership with the Small Business Administration, the State of Maryland, Lockheed Martin and JPMorgan Chase. It is funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation and its sponsors.