in Contract Awards, News

Black Construction Secures $85M Contract for Wharf Modernization Efforts at Naval Base Guam

Black Construction Secures $85M Contract for Wharf Modernization Efforts at Naval Base Guam - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Black Construction has been awarded a potential three-year, $84.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to renovate and modernize Naval Base Guam’s wharf and related structures.

The company will provide design and construction services in support of the installation’s wharf improvement program to accommodate two loaded dry cargo and ammunition ships, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contract has a two-year base period of performance worth $83.7 million and includes a one-year option. Initial work will be conducted in Guam through September 2024.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command received two proposals for the firm-fixed-price contract through a competitive bidding process and will obligate $84.7 million in fiscal 2021 military construction funds to the selected contractor at the time of award.

Black Construction is a Harmon, Guam-headquartered subsidiary of Tutor Perini that operates design-build projects on behalf of the U.S. military.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Black Constructioncontract awardGovconmilitary constructionNaval Base GuamNaval Facilities Engineering Systems Command PacificU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Carlyle to Acquire ManTech for $4.2B; Kevin Phillips Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carlyle to Acquire ManTech for $4.2B; Kevin Phillips Quoted
Air Force Issues Broad Agency Announcement on Electronic Warfare Tech R&D, Transition Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Issues Broad Agency Announcement on Electronic Warfare Tech R&D, Transition Project