Black Construction Secures $85M Contract for Wharf Modernization Efforts at Naval Base Guam

Black Construction has been awarded a potential three-year, $84.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to renovate and modernize Naval Base Guam’s wharf and related structures.

The company will provide design and construction services in support of the installation’s wharf improvement program to accommodate two loaded dry cargo and ammunition ships, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contract has a two-year base period of performance worth $83.7 million and includes a one-year option. Initial work will be conducted in Guam through September 2024.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command received two proposals for the firm-fixed-price contract through a competitive bidding process and will obligate $84.7 million in fiscal 2021 military construction funds to the selected contractor at the time of award.

Black Construction is a Harmon, Guam-headquartered subsidiary of Tutor Perini that operates design-build projects on behalf of the U.S. military.