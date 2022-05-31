in Contract Awards, News

Boeing Awarded $77M to Extend USSF Space Surveillance System Sustainment Services

Boeing has received a $76.7 million contract modification to continue helping the U.S. Space Force maintain a satellite system used to collect data on manmade orbiting objects.

The company will extend its sustainment services for the Space Based Space Surveillance Block 10 system through June 20, 2025, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Space Systems Command issued the award and is obligating $7.8 million in fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

DOD said the contract has a cumulative face value of $262.1 million.

A team of Boeing and Ball Aerospace developed the SBSS system for the Air Force. The spacecraft was launched in September 2010 and achieved full operational status in April 2013.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

