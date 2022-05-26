in News, Space

Boeing’s Starliner Completes Uncrewed Orbital Flight Test

Boeing’s Starliner Completes Uncrewed Orbital Flight Test - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Boeing-built CST-100 Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth Wednesday by landing at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, marking the completion of the vehicle’s unmanned Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the International Space Station with NASA.

With the completion of OFT-2, we will incorporate lessons learned and continue working to prepare for the crewed flight test and NASA certification,” Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, said in a statement published Wednesday.

The reusable spacecraft launched on May 19 atop a United Launch Alliance-made Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and reached the ISS a day after it lifted off.

Starliner demonstrated several capabilities during the uncrewed test flight, including the launch, ascent, on-orbit, reentry and landing performance of the spacecraft and the Atlas V rocket and the ability to receive commands from the ISS crew, hold docking attitude, establish joint ventilation with the orbiting laboratory and perform battery charging, cargo and file transfers.

During the flight, Boeing and NASA also tested the performance of the spacecraft’s autonomous software, avionics system, communications/telemetry platforms, docking system, environmental control systems, solar arrays, propulsion and electrical power systems.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Armyatlas vBoeingcommercial crew programCST-100 StarlinerGovconI&SSinternational space stationMark NappiNASAOFT-2orbital flight test-2Starlinerulaunited launch allianceWhite Sands Missile Range

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Pavilion, Los Alamos National Lab Collaborating on Storage Server Analytics Offloads - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pavilion, Los Alamos National Lab Collaborating on Storage Server Analytics Offloads
GitLab Launches Major DevOps Platform Iteration; Bob Stevens Comments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GitLab Launches Major DevOps Platform Iteration; Bob Stevens Comments