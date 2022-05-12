in Executive Moves, News

Finance Exec Bryan Stirewalt Joins K2 Integrity’s UAE Operations as Senior Managing Director

K2 Integrity will open a permanent office in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and has named Bryan Stirewalt, formerly chief executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, as a senior managing director responsible for helping expand the footprint of the risk and financial crimes advisory firm in the country and the Gulf Region.

Stirewalt will also focus on collaborating with global regulators and jurisdictions to advance the development of Central Bank Digital Currencies and crypto regime, K2 said Wednesday.

He brings over three decades of experience in commercial and government sectors, including almost 14 years of financial regulation and supervision work with the DFSA. His other former roles include co-chair of the Basel Consultative Group and observer at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

Commenting on his appointment, Stirewalt said he will join K2’s jurisdiction experts to provide customers with global regulations and financial crimes support.

The new senior managing director will also serve as a contributor on the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network, a training platform.

Written by Christine Thropp

Written by Christine Thropp

